Gunna ran into Pusha T and Pharrell Williams at Kenzo's fashion show for its Fall 2022 Menswear collection during Paris Fashion Week and used the opportunity to make a clever "Pushin P" reference. "Pushin P" was featured on Gunna's latest album, DS4EVER.

In a video filming both of the rappers, Gunna says "pushin" while pointing the camera at Pusha T and "P" while pointing it at Pharrell.



Gunna recently explained the phrase "pushing P" during an interview with Complex and remarked that it's been around much longer than many people think.

“I’ve actually been keeping it P and pushing P,” he told the outlet. “The world is just now catching on because of the song, but Atlanta and LA people who know me know. That’s why it hit hard, too, because I really been kicking P outside of music. So when I bring it to music, it’s like, yeah, that’s really him. He ain’t lying.”

“[I] always keep it cool,” he added. “I don’t really like all that chaos. I’m more calm, more playa. That’s where the P started.”

Check out the video of Gunna with Pusha T and Pharrell at Paris Fashion Week below.

