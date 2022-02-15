Gunna & Chlöe Cuddle Up In Visual To "You & Me"

The pair have been making waves as rumors of a real-life romance circulate.

"Don't believe the hype" is the motto that Gunna and Chlöe fans are shouting after the pair shared the visual to their single, "You & Me." These two have been photographed together for weeks as the public has speculated about their relationship. Whether it be sitting courtside at basketball games or being seen holding hands and getting close, there have been rumors that the new "it" couple was slowly rolling out their romance.

Days ago, they kicked things up a notch after the paparazzi captured them shopping together as they hugged and flirted in the store, but just as many suspected, it was a scene for the visual to "You & Me." When previously asked if there was a romance brewing, both Gunna and Chlöe played coy and said they were just friends, but the public appearances threw their fanbases for a loop.

Even if it was all for show, it's clear that they have chemistry and Gunna pulled a Valentine's Day post-and-delete that is said to have been at the singer's place. Watch the music video to Gunna and Chlöe's "You & Me" above and let us know your thoughts.