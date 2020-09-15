Gunna Affiliate Shady Babys Drops New Single With Strick

YSL Records has so many young up-and-comers that it can be hard to keep track of everybody coming up under the Atlanta label. Gunna is one of the most well-known artists working under Young Thug but, in recent years, he's branched out and built his own empire. The superstar is fresh off the release of his #1 album WUNNA and now, he's in A&R mode himself, finding hard-working youngins and getting them in the groove to become the next big stars in rap.

Shady Babys are a recent signing for YSL Records and, because of their close affiliation with Gunna, the rapper is using his platform to break their new single and music video with Strick, another lesser-known talent from Young Stoner Life.

"Shady Baby" is officially out now, giving the world a look at what Shady Babys can do.

Watch the video below and let us know if you're rocking with it.

Quotable Lyrics:

YSL pay me, slime for the set, we do you shady

Stars in the ceiling, damn we made it

My side bitch got a side bitch, we find out

All my pockets stuffed, got your bitch trying to call me baby