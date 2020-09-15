mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gunna Affiliate Shady Babys Drops New Single With Strick

Alex Zidel
September 15, 2020 16:59
99 Views
11
0
YSL RecordsYSL Records
YSL Records

Shady Baby
Shady Babys Feat. Strick

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Gunna premieres the new single and video from Shady Babys and Strick, called "Shady Baby."


YSL Records has so many young up-and-comers that it can be hard to keep track of everybody coming up under the Atlanta label. Gunna is one of the most well-known artists working under Young Thug but, in recent years, he's branched out and built his own empire. The superstar is fresh off the release of his #1 album WUNNA and now, he's in A&R mode himself, finding hard-working youngins and getting them in the groove to become the next big stars in rap.

Shady Babys are a recent signing for YSL Records and, because of their close affiliation with Gunna, the rapper is using his platform to break their new single and music video with Strick, another lesser-known talent from Young Stoner Life.

"Shady Baby" is officially out now, giving the world a look at what Shady Babys can do.

Watch the video below and let us know if you're rocking with it.

Quotable Lyrics:

YSL pay me, slime for the set, we do you shady
Stars in the ceiling, damn we made it
My side bitch got a side bitch, we find out
All my pockets stuffed, got your bitch trying to call me baby

Shady Babys
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  0
  99
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Shady Babys Strick ysl records Gunna new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Gunna Affiliate Shady Babys Drops New Single With Strick
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject