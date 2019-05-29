Today marks the eve of the start of the NBA Finals, which means NBA Finals Media Day... which means Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel Live is back on his bullshit. Guillermo's annual NBA Finals Media Day extravaganza will likely be posted in full tomorrow before Game 1 tips off in Toronto, but some of his antics have already been posted on social media.

For instance, Kimmel's sidekick was busy taking shots of maple syrup with Toronto's Norm Powell, asking Raptors guard Fred Van Vleet what Drake smells like, and signing Kyle Lowry to the Tijuana Piranhas for a million pesos. Guillermo also put Warriors forward Alfonzo McKinnie in a blender when he started asking about Kevin Durant's free agency and Golden State's quest of "a threesome."

Check out some of the clips from Guillermo's NBA Finals Media Day experience in the tweets embedded below.