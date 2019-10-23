Gucci Mane's fresh off of the release of his latest project, Woptober II which has seemingly been overshadowed by some of his headlines this week. However, he still has some major plans in the future, even after dropping his 101st project. A biopic based on Gucci's autobiography is set to arrive in the future but when is the question. Paramount and Imagine Pictures have picked up the film, although it's unclear what type of progress has been made.



Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

In a recent interview with Ebro, Gucci Mane revealed who he thought would be the best person to play him. Ideally, he'd like to take on the role but if he couldn't, he revealed that there are two actors from two incredibly popular television shows that he could see bringing justice to his character.

"The guy who plays the lead character in Snowfall, I think he's dope," he said in reference to Damson Idris. "I feel like Ghost should play me at the end," he added, referring to Omari Hardwick. The rapper explained that he's still writing the script for the show.

Aside from the release of his latest project, the rapper recently starred in Gucci's new campaign, Gucci Cruise 2020. In the interview with Ebro, Gucci explained that his relationship with Gucci is a complete 180 from when they used to send him cease and desist letters for his name. Life is good for Gucci