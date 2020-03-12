Gucci Mane is one of the hardest working rappers out here, boasting a handful of albums, mixtapes and EPs to prove it, so it comes as no surprise that he'd take a little time to enjoy the fruits of his success by hitting up Cabo San Lucas with his wife Keyshia Ka'Oir Davis.



Prince Williams/Wireimage

The married couple are always a pair to be reckoned with when it comes to style, as the photo above proved when they pulled up in pink matching fits at Gucci's 40th birthday gala in Atlanta last month. Their Mexico vaction proved to be no different, as the Woptober rapper showed on Instagram recently while styling in sun-approved beachwear alongside his ride or die misses. "Flexing like A Mexican," he wrote as a caption, which we very much believe was meant as a compliment. Overall, both Gucci and Keyshia showed off the perfect example of couple goals in addition to giving the world a good idea in case anyone is looking for a nice baecation spot. Just be sure to stay safe out there!

Peep Gucci Mane's pic from his trip to Cabo San Lucas below, in addition to a few that Keyshia Ka'Oir shared on her IG as well: