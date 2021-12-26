Gucci Mane just won Christmas.
Christmas has just about come to an end for another year, but that doesn't mean it's time to stop flexing the presents you got just yet; it's unlikely that they'll top the flex that 41-year-old Gucci Mane dropped on us earlier this evening, though.
The "Long Live Dolph" rapper shared a photo of an icy new watch to his Instagram feed – a gift from his wife, Keyshia Ka'oir Davis, that reportedly cost her approximately $1,000,000.
"New Bugatti Chiron watch made by @jacobandco," he captioned the picture of the gorgeous blue piece. "This ain't for lil boys. Thanks babe for my great Christmas gift, @keyshiakaoir 1 mill on the watch no cap. #ThisAintNoRichardMille."
Keyshia responded in the comments, writing, "you are welcome my love! Well deserved" followed by a trail of sweet emojis. "Been had this jewelry shit on lock," one follower wrote, with another adding, "you winning. I watched you grow and mature, Gucci you will forever be a trap legend and congrats on everything."
Elsewhere on his Instagram page, Gucci had more to flex. The Alabama native dropped off a series of pictures with his wife and their young son as they pose in front of a gorgeously decorated tree, surrounded by a mountain of silver presents. "Merry Christmas to you and yours from me and mines," he wrote to his fans and followers.
"I am the luckiest man in the world. I got the best wife and perfect family. Thanks babe @keyshiakaoir, you and my son @icedavis1017 are the best gifts ever!"
What do you think of Gucci Mane's luxurious new watch from his wife? Drop a comment below and let us know.