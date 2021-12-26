Christmas has just about come to an end for another year, but that doesn't mean it's time to stop flexing the presents you got just yet; it's unlikely that they'll top the flex that 41-year-old Gucci Mane dropped on us earlier this evening, though.

The "Long Live Dolph" rapper shared a photo of an icy new watch to his Instagram feed – a gift from his wife, Keyshia Ka'oir Davis, that reportedly cost her approximately $1,000,000.

"New Bugatti Chiron watch made by @jacobandco," he captioned the picture of the gorgeous blue piece. "This ain't for lil boys. Thanks babe for my great Christmas gift, @keyshiakaoir 1 mill on the watch no cap. #ThisAintNoRichardMille."

Keyshia responded in the comments, writing, "you are welcome my love! Well deserved" followed by a trail of sweet emojis. "Been had this jewelry shit on lock," one follower wrote, with another adding, "you winning. I watched you grow and mature, Gucci you will forever be a trap legend and congrats on everything."





Elsewhere on his Instagram page, Gucci had more to flex. The Alabama native dropped off a series of pictures with his wife and their young son as they pose in front of a gorgeously decorated tree, surrounded by a mountain of silver presents. "Merry Christmas to you and yours from me and mines," he wrote to his fans and followers.

"I am the luckiest man in the world. I got the best wife and perfect family. Thanks babe @keyshiakaoir, you and my son @icedavis1017 are the best gifts ever!"





What do you think of Gucci Mane's luxurious new watch from his wife? Drop a comment below and let us know.