Gucci Mane & Megan Thee Stallion Show Their Love For Backsides On "Big Booty"

If you're going to make a song titled "Big Booty," it seems appropriate that a 2 Live Crew classic should be sampled. On Friday, Gucci Mane took a break from calling out Angela Yee over on his Instagram page and dropped his latest single "Big Booty" featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The two rappers are having quite the 2019 as Gucci shared his Delusions of Grandeur album over the summer and Megan dropped Fever earlier this year.

"Big Booty" is rumored to be featured on Gucci's forthcoming record WOPTOBER II that will unsurprisingly be released on October 17. The rapper hasn't given fans many details of what they can expect from this project, but if we judge from this Megan Thee Stallion collaboration, they should prepare to hear a few catchy, radio bops. Check out "Big Booty" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Tell the skinny hoes to point me where the thick hoes at

He want a flat booty b*tch, I’m not with all that

I got chips for days and I got whips for weeks

I bring out the fleet and it bring out the freaks

It’s a block party they done blocked off half the street

She’s a big booty b*tch showing ass and cheeks