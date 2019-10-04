mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gucci Mane & Megan Thee Stallion Show Their Love For Backsides On "Big Booty"

Erika Marie
October 04, 2019 02:02
348 Views
71
1
CoverCover

Big Booty
Gucci Mane Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
71% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
5 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Gucci's "WOPTOBER II" drops on 10/17.


If you're going to make a song titled "Big Booty," it seems appropriate that a 2 Live Crew classic should be sampled. On Friday, Gucci Mane took a break from calling out Angela Yee over on his Instagram page and dropped his latest single "Big Booty" featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The two rappers are having quite the 2019 as Gucci shared his Delusions of Grandeur album over the summer and Megan dropped Fever earlier this year.

"Big Booty" is rumored to be featured on Gucci's forthcoming record WOPTOBER II that will unsurprisingly be released on October 17. The rapper hasn't given fans many details of what they can expect from this project, but if we judge from this Megan Thee Stallion collaboration, they should prepare to hear a few catchy, radio bops. Check out "Big Booty" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Tell the skinny hoes to point me where the thick hoes at
He want a flat booty b*tch, I’m not with all that
I got chips for days and I got whips for weeks
I bring out the fleet and it bring out the freaks
It’s a block party they done blocked off half the street
She’s a big booty b*tch showing ass and cheeks

Gucci Mane
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  7  1
  1
  348
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Gucci Mane Megan Thee Stallion
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Gucci Mane & Megan Thee Stallion Show Their Love For Backsides On "Big Booty"
71
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject