Guapdad 4000 Drops Off Catchy "Platinum Falcon"

Aside from his collaborative "Ryu & Ken" single with Young Chris and Wale, Guapdad 400 dropped off another single on Friday (March 20) titled "Platinum Falcon." The Bay Area rapper has been using his COVID-19 isolation time to practice some social distancing with his famous friends. Guapdad 4000 shared on social media that he'd be delivering "Rona Raps" as often as he could, sending out beats to other artists.

While we're all under quarantine, Guapdad also delivers "Falcon Fridays," and today we've received "Platinum Falcon." The catchy chorus sounds much like a cheerleader chant and even after only one spin will be stuck in your head. "Platinum Falcon" is said to be yet another one of Guapdad's alter egos, in addition to his Ferragamo Falon, so give the single a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm a "ain't sh*t n*gga", everybody know (Yes)

Toxic poison like Bel Biv Devoe

Woke up drunk from a night with the hoes

Now I need siracha hoisin in my pho

The fuck, the pole, erupt

I play Kurupt

My soul corrupt