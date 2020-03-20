Young Chris, Wale, & Guapdad 4000 Trade Verses On "Ryu & Ken"

Three artists who have very distinctive sounds are Wale, Young Chris, and Guapdad 4000. The trio may seem like an unlikely group to link up on a track, but early Friday morning (March 20), they delivered a stream of bars on their single "Ryu & Ken." The song's name and cover artwork are nods to Street Fighter characters who are both friends and rivals.

For a little over two minutes, the three rappers share a sonic space by rapping a few bars before another artist interjects with their turn. This isn't a track with a catchy chorus or repetition that you can hold onto; these are straightforward bars that hop from Young Chris to Wale to a soft-spoken Guapdad 4000 (or some variation of order), so check out "Ryu & Ken" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I want the presidents to represent me

Raise hell 'til our demons figure out how to pray

Andele andale E.I. E.I

These rappers Speedy Gonzalez

They rap and be gone