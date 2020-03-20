mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Chris, Wale, & Guapdad 4000 Trade Verses On "Ryu & Ken"

Erika Marie
March 20, 2020 01:30
278 Views
00
1
YouTube - EMPIREYouTube - EMPIRE
YouTube - EMPIRE

Ryu & Ken
Young Chris, Guapdad 4000 & Wale

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
92% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Young Chris, Wale, & Guapdad 4000 share the spotlight on their chorus-less single "Ryu & Ken."


Three artists who have very distinctive sounds are Wale, Young Chris, and Guapdad 4000. The trio may seem like an unlikely group to link up on a track, but early Friday morning (March 20), they delivered a stream of bars on their single "Ryu & Ken." The song's name and cover artwork are nods to Street Fighter characters who are both friends and rivals

For a little over two minutes, the three rappers share a sonic space by rapping a few bars before another artist interjects with their turn. This isn't a track with a catchy chorus or repetition that you can hold onto; these are straightforward bars that hop from Young Chris to Wale to a soft-spoken Guapdad 4000 (or some variation of order), so check out "Ryu & Ken" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I want the presidents to represent me
Raise hell 'til our demons figure out how to pray
Andele andale E.I. E.I
These rappers Speedy Gonzalez
They rap and be gone

Young Chris Guapdad 4000 Wale
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Young Chris, Wale, & Guapdad 4000 Trade Verses On "Ryu & Ken"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject