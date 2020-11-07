Guap Tarantino Unleashes "Bandemic"

Freebandz Gang is kicking off a new era in America with brand new music. Following the release of Doe Boy's collaborative project with Southside, Guap Tarantino emerges with some syrupy flows for his latest project, Bandemic. The quarantine-themed project is stacked with 10 songs in total with appearances from Lil Yachty, Babyface Ray, GT, and Ytizzle. Unfortunately, no appearance from Future this time around but it goes without saying that they probably have a lot of music in the cut.

Guap Tarantino's latest offering coming a little less than a year after he released, Off The Charge EP. He's also unleashed a ton of new music since then including "Very Begin" with Future and Lil Wookie.

Check out Guap Tarantino's brand new project, Bandemic below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.