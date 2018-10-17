Guap Tarantino
- NewsGuap Tarantino & Lil Uzi Vert Link Up For "Of Course"Guap Tarantino taps Lil Uzi Vert for YFBG's "Quarantino 2" project. By Aron A.
- NewsGuap Tarantino Unveils YFBG Compilation "Quarantino 2"Guap Tarantino recruits the crew for "Quarantino 2" ft. Lil Uzi Vert, and more. By Aron A.
- NewsGuap Tarantino Unleashes "Bandemic"Guap Tarantino unleashes his latest project, "Bandemic" ft. Lil Yachty & more.By Aron A.
- NewsGuap Tarantino Drops Playboi Carti Collab "Say My Name"Guap Tarantino & Playboi Carti link up for a banger.By Aron A.
- NewsGuap Tarantino Returns With "Off The Charge"Guap Tarantino is back with a quick EP.By Aron A.
- MixtapesFreebandz' Guap Tarantino Drops "Charge Em Up" Ft. Lil Gotit, Lil Keed & MoreGuap Tarantino comes through with a brand new project.By Aron A.
- HNHH TVGuap Tarantino Hops On iLuvMuny Production For His HNHH Freestyle SessionGuap Tarantino and iLuvMuny bless the booth on the latest HNHH Freestyle Session.By Aron A.
- Music VideosGuap Tarantino & iLuvMuny Mob Out In "Block Boy" VideoHNHH PREMIERE: Guap Tarantino & iLuvMuny are making names for themselves on "Block Boy."By Alex Zidel
- MixtapesNAV & Guap Tarantino Complete The Cross-Border Jump On "1 Night"Talent from Freebandz & XO combine to great effect.By Devin Ch