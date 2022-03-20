If you are a video game fan, then you have probably played one of the GTA titles. These open-world action games are some of the best ever made, although unfortunately, it has been about 9 years since we got a new title. "GTA V" has been around since 2013, and it continues to get re-releases, all while "GTA: Online" receives various updates. This has frustrated gamers to the point where they don't even think "GTA 6" is real.

For the last few months, it has been theorized that "GTA 6" would be coming out in 2025, which was pretty bad news at the time. Now, however, a report from Rockstar Mag is claiming that the game has hit overdrive in terms of development and that some good news has finally arrived for gamers.

Essentially, fans can now expect this game to drop closer to 2024, as things have taken off in the studio. For now, there is still very little information available for this game, as no one really knows where the game will take place, and who the characters will be. The rumor mill has been working overdrive, but for now, Rockstar is doing a great job of keeping things under wraps.

