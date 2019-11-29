The year is nearing a close, but the albums keep on coming. In fact, today has been the most fruitful day in a minute, bringing a wealth of new projects into the fold. For one, we've got releases from The Game, with his final album Born 2 Rap; features from Nipsey Hussle, 21 Savage, Miguel, Ed Sheeran, and many more line that stacked affair. Griselda, the trifecta made up of Buffalo's Westside Gunn, Conway, and Benny The Butcher, lined up their Shady Records debut WWCGD, or What Would Chine Gun Do? The project features appearances from Raekwon, Eminem, and 50 Cent (who delivers a standout verse on "City On The Map).

Esteemed lyricist Fabolous also came through with a new release, rounding out his trilogy with Summertime Shootout 3; that one includes verses from Meek Mill, Lil Durk, A Boogie, Roddy Rich, Chris Brown, and more. Blac Youngsta took a break from flexing to line up Church On Sunday, featuring T.I., DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and more. And if that wasn't enough, the ever-prolific Curren$y linked up with Smoke DZA for Prestige Worldwide, featuring the Beloved brothers Dave East and Styles P.

A stacked lineup indeed, and one that demands no shortage of time and attention. But when all is said and done, there can only be one that reigns supreme. As of this moment, which project do you feel comfortable in naming the winner of Black Friday 19'? Vote below, and sound off in the comments with further elaboration.