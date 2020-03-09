Though the acts cannot be more stylistically separated, Westside Gunn, Conway, and Benny The Butcher of Griselda recently found common ground with the legendary Kanye West. With one practicing unapologetic gangsta rap and the other practicing heavily gospel-inspired religious music, it's hard to imagine that a collaboration could come about organically these days. Yet the moment remains an impactful one for all parties, and further validation that Griselda is by far the most well-connected crew in the game.

Westside took to Instagram to share a picture of the link-up, captioning it with the simple yet effective "GRISELDA X YE on MACHINE GUN BLACK birthday!!!!!" Curiously, the trio's stop at Sunday Service came only days removed from a backstage meeting with Jay-Z, which found Hov and Conway engaging in a heart-to-heart conversation. The Machine detailed his experience chopping it up with a legend, an encounter that transpired directly following an emotional performance of "The Cow."

"By the time I got to my last few bars I broke down in tears (which is nothin new to me lol) and when I got myself together and left stage HOV 1 of the first people to greet and hug me," writes Conway. "As I was standing there wit tears in my eyes, I apologized for crying and shit and not staying poised, and he was like “nah n*** that was amazing! Don’t hold that in let it out, I felt that!!” Then we had a VERY interesting conversation, that I muted because I’m keeping that between me and the BIG homie."

All things considered, those Griselda boys had a very Watch The Throne heavy weekend. In all seriousness, are they the most connected crew in the game?