GRIP & Eminem Flex Shady Loyalty On "Walkthrough!"

Mitch Findlay
August 27, 2021 09:27
Walkthrough!
Grip Feat. Eminem

GRIP and Eminem trade bars on their first collaboration "Walkthrough!," a highlight off the former's Shady Records debut.


Atlanta rapper GRIP recently joined Eminem's Shady Records roster, and he wasted little time in making an impression with his new album I Died For This!? Though likely most effective when streamed from start to finish, given GRIP's keen mind for building concepts and all, many fans probably queued up the Eminem-assisted "Walkthrough!" as a warm-up.

By now, it's no secret that an Eminem feature encourages collaborators to bring their A-game, as the legendary Detroit emcee tends to go above and beyond when it comes to the bars. Luckily, GRIP is no slouch in that regard, and while his dexterous verse might not be as lengthy as Em's closing statement, there's enough impressive lyricism throughout to hold his own. By the time Eminem wraps up his own gargantuan contribution -- ding-dong ditching Death's Door and putting on for the Shady Records team in the process -- it's hard not to be excited about the boutique labels' future.

Check out "Walkthrough!" now, and be sure to support GRIP's I Died For This!? by checking it out right here. 

Quotable Lyrics

That lyrical phenom misfit
Since I was a bleach blonde who hear the beat on
This bitch makes me only think of demonic shit
I was knockin' on death's door, I fucking ding-dong ditched it
 don't do that sing-song bitch shit
And I don't use autotune, all I do is spit, and this shit just bothers you

Grip
Grip Eminem shady records I died for this
