Grip Gets Conceptual On His Must-Hear Shady Records Debut "I Died For This!?"

Grip's life changed with a phone call from Eminem, but after listening to his stunning new Shady Records debut, I Died For This!?, it's clear that the Atlanta rapper's rise to prominence is a story that's been long in the making.

After years of being dropping critically acclaimed projects like 2017's Porch and 2019's Snubnose, Grip finally has the chance to tell his story on a bigger and far more visible stage than Atlanta's local Hip-Hop scene, and he doesn't take the opportunity for granted. From lyrical rampages alongside Eminem and Royce Da 5'9" to compelling and heartfelt storytelling tracks, Grip demonstrates his wide range of skills on I Died For This!? â all while crafting a superb conceptual record.

Executive produced by producer-rapper Tu! (a.k.a. Ahyes), Grip's new album boasts a potent mix of legendary artists such as Eminem, Royce, and Big Rube as well as a slew of incredible Atlanta-based upstarts, including like Wiley From Atlanta, Kenny Mason, Dead Cassettes, Tate228, Wara, and Kay Nellz.

Whether Kanye West drops DONDA or not, Grip's I Died For This!? is not an album that you want to overlook this Friday, so do yourself a favor and listen to the Atlanta rapper's meticulous Shady Records debut below. Let us know in the comments if you're officially a Grip fan or if you're still not quite yet convinced.

Tracklist

1. Enter Stage Right

2. And The Eulogy Read!? (feat. Wiley From Atlanta)

3. Hands Up!

4. IDFT!?

5. Momma Told Me!

6. Placebo (feat. Royce Da 5'9")

7. Gutter! (feat. Wara)

8. JDDTTINT!? (feat. Dead Cassettes)

9. A Soldier's Story?

10. Walkthrough! (feat. Eminem)

11. The Lox (feat. Tate228)

12. Enem3? (feat. Big Rube)

13. Conman? (feat. Ahyes)

14. Glenwood Freestyle!

15. At What Cost?

16. Patterns?

17. Pennies...Exit Stage Left (feat. Kay Nellz & Kenny Mason)