Gorillaz has announced that they will be releasing a new album titled Cracker Island, next year. The iconic group shared the album's title, artwork, and tracklist in an announcement on Wednesday, alongside a new single featuring Tame Impala.

“Cracker Island is the sound of change and the chorus of the collective,” Gorillaz guitarist Noodle said in a statement.

Murdoc Niccals added: “The hallowed tones of Cracker Island will soundtrack our collective ascension into the new dimension! JOIN ME."



Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Featured on the tracklist for the album are collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Adeleye Omotayo, Bad Bunny, and Beck, in addition to Tame Impala and Bootie Brown. The group shared the title track for the project back in June, featuring Thundercat.

Cracker Island will be the group's first album since 2020's Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez. Fans will be able to catch the band live on the upcoming North American leg of Gorillaz's tour, which kicks off next month.

Check out the tracklist for Cracker Island below, as well as “New Gold” featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown. The official release date for the project is set for February 24, 2023.

1. “Cracker Island” Feat. Thundercat

2. “Oil” Feat. Stevie Nicks

3. “The Tired Influencer”

4. “Tarantula”

5. “Silent Running” Feat. Adeleye Omotayo

6. “New Gold” Feat. Tame Impala and Bootie Brown

7. “Baby Queen”

8. “Tormenta” Feat. Bad Bunny

9. “Skinny Ape”

10. “Possession Island” Feat. Beck

