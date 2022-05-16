Gorillaz will be embarking on their first North American tour in five years over the summer, the group announced in a press release on Monday. For the majority of the tour, they'll be joined by EarthGang, while for the final two dates they'll be with Jungle.

The group's last studio album, Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, was released in October 2020 as a part of the group's Song Machine web series. The project featured collaborations with Schoolboy Q, Slowthai, Robert Smith, and more.



Gorillaz also dropped a surprise three-song EP, Meanwhile, last August.

Damon Albarn, who leads the group, recently performed during Billie Eilish’s headlining set at Coachella.

Tickets for Gorillaz's tour will be going on sale on Friday, May 20th at 10:00 AM, local time.

Check out the full schedule for Gorillaz's upcoming tour below.

05-18 Curitiba, Brazil - Curitiba Side Show

05-21 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Mita Festival

06-02 Paris, France - We Love Green

06-04 Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound

06-09 Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound

06-11 Porto, Portugal - NOS Primavera Sound

06-15 Vienne, France - Theatre Antique

06-17 Nimes, France - Arenes de Nimes

06-19 Rotselaar, Belgium - Werchter Boutique

06-22 Cologne, Germany - Tanzbrunnen

06-24 Berlin, Germany - Kindl-Bühne Wuhlheide

06-26 Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

07-02 Beuningen, Netherlands - Down The Rabbit Hole

07-05 Verona, Italy - Arena di Verona

07-22 Byron Bay, Australia - Splendour in the Grass Festival

07-24 Melbourne, Australia - John Cain Arena

07-26 Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

08-04 Stockholm, Sweden - Skansen

08-06 Skanderborg, Denmark - Smukfest

08-10 Oslo, Norway - Øyafestivalen

08-17 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

08-19 London, England - All Points East

09-11 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena !

09-12 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena !

09-14 Portland, OR - Moda Center !

09-17 Las Vegas, NV - Life is Beautiful Festival !

09-19 Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena !

09-21 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center !

09-23 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum !

09-26 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center !

09-28 Denver, CO - Ball Arena !

09-30 Austin, TX - Moody Center !

10-01 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory !

10-03 Chicago, IL - United Center !

10-05 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena !

10-06 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena !

10-08 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre !

10-11 Boston, MA - TD Garden !

10-12 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center !

10-14 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia !

10-17 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion !

10-19 Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheater !

10-21 Orlando, FL - Amway Center @

10-23 Miami, FL - FTX Area @

! with EarthGang

@ with Jungle

