Gorillaz will be touring with EarthGang and Jungle this summer.
Gorillaz will be embarking on their first North American tour in five years over the summer, the group announced in a press release on Monday. For the majority of the tour, they'll be joined by EarthGang, while for the final two dates they'll be with Jungle.
The group's last studio album, Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, was released in October 2020 as a part of the group's Song Machine web series. The project featured collaborations with Schoolboy Q, Slowthai, Robert Smith, and more.
Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images
Gorillaz also dropped a surprise three-song EP, Meanwhile, last August.
Damon Albarn, who leads the group, recently performed during Billie Eilish’s headlining set at Coachella.
Tickets for Gorillaz's tour will be going on sale on Friday, May 20th at 10:00 AM, local time.
Check out the full schedule for Gorillaz's upcoming tour below.
05-18 Curitiba, Brazil - Curitiba Side Show
05-21 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Mita Festival
06-02 Paris, France - We Love Green
06-04 Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound
06-09 Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound
06-11 Porto, Portugal - NOS Primavera Sound
06-15 Vienne, France - Theatre Antique
06-17 Nimes, France - Arenes de Nimes
06-19 Rotselaar, Belgium - Werchter Boutique
06-22 Cologne, Germany - Tanzbrunnen
06-24 Berlin, Germany - Kindl-Bühne Wuhlheide
06-26 Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
07-02 Beuningen, Netherlands - Down The Rabbit Hole
07-05 Verona, Italy - Arena di Verona
07-22 Byron Bay, Australia - Splendour in the Grass Festival
07-24 Melbourne, Australia - John Cain Arena
07-26 Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
08-04 Stockholm, Sweden - Skansen
08-06 Skanderborg, Denmark - Smukfest
08-10 Oslo, Norway - Øyafestivalen
08-17 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
08-19 London, England - All Points East
09-11 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena !
09-12 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena !
09-14 Portland, OR - Moda Center !
09-17 Las Vegas, NV - Life is Beautiful Festival !
09-19 Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena !
09-21 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center !
09-23 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum !
09-26 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center !
09-28 Denver, CO - Ball Arena !
09-30 Austin, TX - Moody Center !
10-01 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory !
10-03 Chicago, IL - United Center !
10-05 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena !
10-06 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena !
10-08 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre !
10-11 Boston, MA - TD Garden !
10-12 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center !
10-14 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia !
10-17 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion !
10-19 Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheater !
10-21 Orlando, FL - Amway Center @
10-23 Miami, FL - FTX Area @
! with EarthGang
@ with Jungle
[Via]