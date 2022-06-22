Gorillaz & Thundercat Team Up On "Cracker Island"

Gorillaz has been quite active throughout the past few years. Along with re-releasing a bunch of their former projects as part of their 20th-anniversary celebration, they've also dropped off some new music. Last year, they shared the Meanwhile EP.

Today, the fictional band unveiled their latest single, "Cracker Island" with some help from Thundercat. Production duties on the record are shared between Greg Kurstin, Gorillaz, and Remi Kabaka Jr. The lead single arrives in the midst of their The Last Cult campaign, where Murdoc Niccals is the "self-appointed Great Leader." While it remains unclear what The Last Cult is, it seems like a promising sign that Gorillaz will be dropping a new project soon.

"It’s nice to be back, I’m well into our new tune, it brings back weird and scary memories of stuff that hasn’t happened yet,” said singer 2-D in a statement.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

In the end, I had to pay

Out there on my silver lake

In the end, it will be great

I'm like a ship between the tide

I held on, I surprise