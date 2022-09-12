Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have reportedly been at odds over the past few months due to his decision to come out of retirement. As the story goes, Gisele wanted Brady to retire, and she was happy when he did so. Unfortunately for her, Brady decided to come back to football as he already missed it.

This has led to some strain in their relationship as the two are reportedly not even living together right now. Brady even took some time off during the month of August as he had to tend to family matters. Many have assumed that it had to do with his marriage to Gisele, and it has led to uncertainty about whether or not Brady can finish this entire season.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Now, it seems like the two are on better terms as Gisele issued a message to Brady before his first game of the NFL season. As you can see in the tweet down below, Bundchen wished Tom luck just minutes before kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys.

This turned out to be a good luck charm for Brady as his Buccaneers demolished the Cowboys by a score of 19-3.

There is no telling what the state of their relationship is right now, but it's clear that Bundchen is still very much invested in what Tom does on the field.

