This past offseason, Tom Brady came out and said that he was retiring from football. At the age of 44, Brady came to the realization that family was more important to him. He had been leaving his wife Gisele Bundchen at home with the kids for so long that she was starting to want him around more often. Brady made that commitment to his family, and then he kind of took it all back by coming out of retirement just about a month later.

Since that time, Brady has been in training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Just a couple of weeks ago, Brady left training camp for 10 days due to personal reasons. No one knew what those reasons were, although according to Page Six, it has to do with the fact that Bundchen is upset with him for putting football over family.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

An insider told the publication "There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Another source stated that the couple is in the midst of a fight and that they are trying to work through it. With Brady committed to finishing out the season, however, there is no telling what will come of this quarrel.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the NFL.

