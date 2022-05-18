Gina Huynh revealed that she's both Black and Vietnamese on her Instagram Story, Tuesday, in response to backlash over her use of the N-word in a snippet for an upcoming song. Huynh's defense didn't seem to calm the backlash in the way she had hoped.

"I know she not going off your ancestry list," one user on Instagram wrote in response. "They said 2% not 25% boo everybody wanna be black when it’s beneficial."

Another added a similar sentiment: "They throw that black card out when they need it. When you proud of something you promote it normally. Not when it’s beneficial."

The incident comes after Huynh and Yung Miami went back and forth on social media over their relationships with Diddy. Huynh had called him "Baby daddy" while he was hosting the Billboard Music Awards, while Miami has been rumored to be dating the music mogul.

"Notice me please ass bitch go sit down!" Maimi wrote on Twitter. "WE SEE YOU RELAX IT’S ok! You been (AROUND) just (AROUND) for years! You been waiting on this moment if he can’t make you famous bitch I ain’t!"

Huynh fired back on her social media: "If anybody is seeking attention... BITCH, IT'S YOU."

Diddy has yet to respond to the beef.

