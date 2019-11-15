Giggs Is Back With "Dark Was The Case"

Giggs is back with a brand new banger specifically for Blue Story soundtrack. The rapper delivered a brand new song to the soundtrack titled, "Dark Is The Case." He's dark and unapologetic on the track as he details the bleak reality of getting involved in the streets. The rapper uses it as a cautionary tale by the of the song over a shadowy instrumental.

Giggs came through with his new album Big Bad... earlier this year. "Dark Is The Case" marks one of his first solo tracks since its release. He's also dropped off some impressive guest verses for Casanova, Wretch 32, Puffy L'z, P Money, and more.

The soundtrack for Blue Story dropped earlier today. It includes appearances from Jorja Smith, Krept & Konan, Skrapz, LD, S Loud, Skrapz, and many more.

Quotable Lyrics

Own these n****s, 'cause we're the owners

Fuck it, we're all over n****s and it's a bonus

If you couldn't zone with n****s, you shoulda told us

Said it on the internet but couldn't phone us

