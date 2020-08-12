You don't see too many Flagrant 2 fouls these days, and that's a good thing. However, last night, things got a little heated on the hardwood, resulting in NBA MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo losing his temper and landing a headbutt on somebody from the other team.

Prior to halftime, Giannis got into a discussion with Moritz Wagner of the Washington Wizards when things turned quickly, ending the night for Giannis after he hit the big man with a headbutt right in the middle of his face.

This marks the third time that Giannis has been ejected during the regular season.

Wizards' players were obviously unenthused with the show of disrespect from Giannis, calling him out after the game. Bradley Beal wrote: "We head butting? FOH." He then re-posted a video of the headbutt going down, adding a bunch of angry emojis.

Aside from his ejection from the game, it is unclear if Antetokounmpo will face any additional punitive measures for the headbutt.

At the top of the NBA Restart in the bubble, the Bucks were a clear favorite to head all the way to the NBA Finals. They remain #1 in the Eastern Conference, meaning that they've still got a decent shot to go the distance.

