Every year, NBA fans are forced to debate the choices for some of the league's biggest awards. There are always good arguments when it comes to all of the nominees, but as is usually the case with sports, no one ever comes to a full-on consensus. Regardless, there is no denying that these debates can be a whole lot of fun, especially if there were some particularly spectacular regular-season performances. This season, the aforementioned sentiment definitely rings true. Luckily, today, the debates can officially begin as the league has announced the finalists for all of its awards.

Starting with rookie of the year, we have Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, and Kendrick Nunn. The league MVP nominees are Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, and LeBron James, while the defensive player of the year finalists are Giannis, Anthony Davis, and Rudy Gobert. For the most improved player, the NBA has selected Bam Adebayo, Luka Donic, and Brandon Ingram. Montrezl Harrell, Lou Williams, and Dennis Schroder are sixth-mean of the year finalists with Nick Nurse, Billy Donovan, and Mike Budenholzer being pegged for coach of the year.

These are amazing choices and we're sure the fans will have a lot to say about the selections. With this in mind, head to the comments below and let us know who you think should win the various categories.