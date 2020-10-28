Anybody remotely invested in the craft will likely agree with the following: Ghostface Killah is one of the greatest rappers of all time. Ever since he first burst into the game as an integral part of the Wu-Tang Clan, bodying several standout verses on Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), Ghost proceeded to swathe a bloody path through the annals of history. Boasting thirteen studio solo albums to his name, seven collaborative albums, seven Wu-Tang Clan albums, and many more featured verses, it's hard to find an artist more prolific than Tony Starks.

And while many rappers would be content with such a legacy, Ghostface has continued to push forward, setting his sights on his most ambitious project in a minute: Supreme Clientele 2. A sequel that's been teased for years now, details about the anticipated project have been relatively scarce, save for the fact that it does exist. Since the original Supreme Clientele is revered as one of rap's essential classics, there's an inherent sense of expectation surrounding a continuation -- though let's be honest, his rhyme partner Raekwon knocked it way-the-hell-out-of-the-park with Only Built 4 Cuban Linx 2.

"WU-BLOCK.. SUPREME 2 IN THE MAKING!!!!" captions Ghost on Instagram, alluding not only to Supreme 2 but to a reboot of 2012's Wu-Block, a collaborative effort with The LOX's Sheek Louch. Good news for fans of Ghost-Deini, who recently delivered his Ghostface Killahs project in September of 2019. Brief though this update may be, it's a welcome confirmation that Ghostface is looking to bring his long-teased sequel to life sooner than later -- do you think he can live up to the original?