Last night, we witnessed a true celebration of music. D'Angelo & Friends was more of a concert than your typical Verzuz battle and it was incredible. D'Angelo brought out a slew of friends including Method Man & Redman as well as H.E.R., among others. The Internet continued raving about the event but for Timbo and Swizz Beatz, it was back to business.

Each event they host gets better. We've received some incredible moments in hip-hop, from West Coast celebrations with E-40 and Too $hort, and down South, Jeezy and Gucci Mane made amends after roughly 15 years of beefing. In the world of R&B, they recently brought together Ashanti and Keyshia Cole (finally). So, how do they raise the stakes for the next edition?

Wu-Tang fans rejoice as Swizz Beatz and Timbo have hinted that we could expect Raekwon & Ghostface Killah to pair up with each other in the Verzuz arena. During the post-show IG Live, Swizz Beatz and Timba went through classic Ghost and Rae joints before Swizz suggested that they will be going hit-for-hit. "Hol' on, hol' on, hol' on. Raekwon verse Ghostface. Hol' on bro," said Swizz before turning the music back on.

This wouldn't be the first time a Wu-Tang member appeared on Verzuz, of course. RZA previously faced off against DJ Premier as one of the first Verzuz battles.

Check the clip below. How do you feel about Ghostface Verzuz Raekwon?