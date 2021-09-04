mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ghostface Killah & Raekwon Flip WizKid & Tems Single For "Purple Essence"

Aron A.
September 04, 2021 15:52
Ghostface Killah and Raekwon put their spin on the song of the summer.


WizKid has the summer on smash, again. The Nigerian star has been riding high off of the release of 2020s Made In Lagos but it's "Essence" with Tems that has defined the summer of 2021. WizKid and Tems' new single has been a commercial hit in the States, as well, after Justin Bieber hopped on the remix. However, there are a couple of others that have dropped, as well. Just the other day, DaBaby put his spin on the record for his latest freestyle.

Just before the song was announced as the #1 song on Billboard, Wu-Tang Clan legends Ghostface Killah and Raekwon served up their own remix to the single. The smooth production is met by equally velvety flows by the two MCs who dub their remix, "Purple Essence" in homage to Rae's Only Built 4 Cuban Linx.

Check out the remix below.

Quotable Lyrics
Hula hoop beads jigglin' on your waistline
You know how to thaw when it's game time
Wine on it, grind on it
Put your butt back and spine on it 

WizKid Tems Ghostface Killah Raekwon
