Germ His Competition In The Dust On New Track "BURNT OUT"

Skateboard enthusiast turned rapper, Germ is back with another one-off for his cult-like following to indulge in. The Atlanta-bred emcee and one-third of the Buffet Boys rap collective is coming off the biggest year of his music career coming fresh off the heels of his 2019 collaborative mixtape, GERM HAS A DEATHWISH which allowed him to amass the loyal fellowship he's acquired today.

On his latest single, "BURNT OUT," the 28-year-old rapper spazzed over a distorted guitar-driven instrumental accompanied by a hard-hitting bassline and captivating synth melodies. On the track, Germ metaphorically sets fire to the liars in his life all the while admitting that he too falls victim to being dishonest with his chosen female companions.

Check out the quick one-off track by Germ entitled "BURNT OUT" in the streaming link provided below and be on the lookout for a project coming the "Han Solo" performer in the near future.

Quotable Lyrics

Burnt out b***h I feel like hellcat tires

Liars don't like em

Set they ass on fire

Pinky ring bussing killing b*****s Mike Myers