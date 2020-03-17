Jordan Brand's Spring/Summer 2020 lineup is slowly but surely revealing itself, with a number of highly anticipated colorways already announced for the warmer months ahead.

Among the rumored styles on deck for later this year is an Air Jordan 12 "University Gold" colorway that is expected to resemble one of Gary Payton's player exclusives. Early images of the upcoming release have not yet surfaced, but it is believed that the design will mimic the black and gold 13s worn by Payton during his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the black and gold Air Jordan 12s are tentatively scheduled to release on July 18th for the retail price of $190. Rumors suggest that a white and green Air Jordan 13, inspired by Ray Allen's Boston Celtics PE, will also be hitting retailers sometime this summer.

Continue scrolling for some photos of The Glove's classic "Lakers" Air Jordan 12 PE, and click here to see the forthcoming "Rasta" Air Jordan 4 colorway.

Air Jordan 12 Lakers PE/TheWarehouse13

