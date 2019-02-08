Air Jordan release dates
- SneakersAir Jordan 5 “Fire Red” Returns In OG Form: Official ImagesOfficial images of the "Fire Red" Air Jordan 5 revealed, showcasing that beloved "Nike Air" branding on the heel.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersGary Payton’s “Lakers” Air Jordan 12 PE To Drop This SummerA new black and gold Air Jordan 12, inspired by Gary Payton's "Lakers" exclusive, will reportedly hit retailers in July.By Kyle Rooney
- Sneakers“Rasta” Air Jordan 4 On Deck For April: On-Foot PhotosRastafarian flag-themed Air Jordan 4s rumored to release next month. Check out the first batch of on-foot photos.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 "Animal Pack" Reportedly On Track For December: Release DateOne of the two "Animal Pack" AJ3s is rumored to drop next month.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 3 “UNC” Confirmed For March Madness Release: DetailsMark your calendars for March 7.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 "Court Purple" Releasing Next Year: What To ExpectEarly look at what the "Court Purple" 4s might look like.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 11 Low "Blue Snakeskin" Official Images, Release Details Announced"Blue Snakeskin" Air Jordan 11 Low confirmed for 4/19 release.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 6 “Reflective Infrared” On-Foot Images RevealedNew images showcase the all-new Reflective AJ6.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 "Shattered Backboard 3.0" Release Details AnnouncedAnother "Shattered Backboard" AJ1 in the works.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 "Cool Grey" Returning This Year: Release InfoCool Grey 4s releasing again this Summer.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAleali May x Air Jordan 6 To Debut Next Month: Official ImagesAleali May's next Air Jordan collab surfaces.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 “Couture” Release Date Announced"Couture" AJ1 to debut this Saturday.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 9 "Dream It, Do It" To Debut In March"Dream It, Do It' 9s on tap for March 9.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 “Silt Red” Release Details Announced: New Images"Silt Red" AJ4 on tap to release 2/22.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG "Defiant" Rumored To Debut This Month"Defiant" Air Jordan 1 offers a new take on Jordan Brand's "Banned" theme.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 9 "Pearl Blue" Debuts This Weekend: Official ImagesPearl Blue 9s set to drop tomorrow at 10am ET.By Kyle Rooney