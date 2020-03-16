The beloved Air Jordan 4 is heading back to retailers in a variety of styles this year, ranging from classics like the "Fire Red" colorway to never before seen designs like the rumored Air Jordan 4 "Rasta." The latter is on track to release in mid-April and a new batch of on-foot photos give us a good idea what the kicks will look like when they do finally release.

Pulling on inspiration from the Rastafarian flag, the mesh netting of the AJ4 comes equipped with a red, green and yellow pattern, along with a green tongue liner and outsole to match. Additional details include the familiar cement design on the toe cap, midsole and heel while black accents on and around the tongue contrast the white tumbled leather construction.

According to sneaker source @HanZuYing, the Air Jordan 4 "Rasta" will be a women's exclusive, although that doesn't necessarily mean there won't be extended sizes available on April 16th. Check out some additional images below, and stay tuned for the official release announcement.