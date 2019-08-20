Jordan Brand has recently shown a willingness to release player exclusive colorways of select Air Jordans, such as the recently released "Ray Allen" Air Jordan 7, and the upcoming Air Jordan 9 that mimics Jason Kidd's PE.

Adding to the list is yet another Ray Allen inspired colorway, taking shape in the form of an Air Jordan 13. The kicks, decked out in a white leather with green overlays, mirror the pair that Allen wore during his time with the Boston Celtics, which released in limited quantities back in 2011.

It is believed that the white and green "Ray Allen" 13s will be available next Summer, right around the time that an Air Jordan 12 "Gary Payton" PE is slated to launch. With the rumored release almost a full year away we'll have to wait a bit for the official images to surfaces but you can get a good idea of what to expect from the image shown below.