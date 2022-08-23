Just days after 78-year-old Gary Busey was accused of inappropriately touching two women at New Jersey's Monster-Mania convention, the Point Break actor has been caught red-handed pulling his pants down at a public park.

Page Six reports that paparazzi snagged footage of the Texas native out and about in California on Saturday, just a day after he was charged with sex crimes. In the photos, Busey can be seen at Malibu's Point Dume Park, sitting on a bench with black sweatpants pulled down to his knees as he looks around smiling.

Gary Busey in 2013 -- Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Other images show the embattled star crossing his legs, smoking a cigar, and untying his pants to get them correctly pulled up.

It remains unclear what prompted him to expose himself in public, but it's been noted that this isn't the first time he's engaged in such behaviour. While appearing on the UK version of Celebrity Big Brother, other houseguests heavily criticized Busey for pulling down his pants – sometimes even without underwear.

"That’s not natural. That’s not right," British TV personality Dee Kelly once shouted at him. When ballroom dancer Jordan James called him out for not having boxers on, the Buddy Holly Story actor responded, "I know."

Busey explained, "When my knee pops out on the lateral side, I sit down and restrap the knee. You haven’t been to the doctor. You haven’t had a bad knee."

The paparazzi clip doesn't clearly show whether the 78-year-old was adjusting his knee in this situation, though it did come just before the father of three shut down the sex crime allegations he's been hit with.

"Nothing happened," he told the TMZ of the Monster-Mania scandal, also mentioning that he doesn't have "any regrets" about the way he carried himself at the event.

Busey went on, "It was all false. I don’t care because there are no accusations." The 78-year-old said that the "two girls took less than 1- second before they left," and that "his partner and the camerawoman" are witnesses to his innocence.

Check out a photo from Gary Busey's controversial day at the park below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

