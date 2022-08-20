Gary Busey has been charged with sex crimes and harassment for allegedly groping at least two victims at a “Monster-Mania” convention in Cherry Hill, NJ, earlier this month. The actor is officially being hit with two counts of criminal sexual contact, one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact, and one count of harassment.

“It was about contact. It was about touching,” said Cherry Hill Police Lt. Robert Scheunemann, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, adding that they had received “multiple complaints” about Busey’s conduct.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Busey's presence at "Monster-Mania" was confirmed by several fan-posted photos on social media as well as the website Convention Scene, which noted online: “We are VERY excited to welcome GARY BUSEY back to MONSTER-MANIA CON after a very long absence! GARY BUSEY will be attending MONSTER-MANIA CON 50 which will be held the weekend of AUGUST 12-14 in CHERRY HILL, NJ!”

The convention is a semi-annual event held to celebrate horror films and allows fans to meet performers.

Busey has appeared in dozens of films and television shows throughout his lengthy career, including Point Break, Under Siege, The Firm, Predator 2, and Slap Shot 2. Busey was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as the titular character in The Buddy Holly Story.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department.

