Some inmates will go to great lengths to get themselves out of prison, including a man named Clauvino da Silva. The imprisoned gang leader, also known as "Shorty," was reportedly serving out his decades-long sentence at the Banju prison in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The 42-year-old allegedly is a member of the Red Command criminal organization that is known for trafficking both guns and drugs. Recently, a video has gone viral showing da Silva dressed like a young girl as an attempt to escape from prison.

According to reports, da Silva's 19-year-old daughter visited him while he was behind bars. Their plan was for her to remain inside while he donned a silicone mask, a long dark wig, and women's clothing before attempting to walk out as her. He almost made his way out, that is until someone felt as if something wasn't quite right. “When he started talking, and pretending to speak like a woman, the guard realized that it was an attempted jailbreak, and identified him,” said deputy head of prison operations Moyses Henriques.

He felt sympathetic to da Silva's circumstances because the gang leader is looking at spending the rest of his life behind bars. "Really, this was an act of despair, as he is facing a sentence of 73 years, and he recently got another 25 years more." The prisoner's daughter, along with six other people, were taken into custody for possibly being involved in the plot. Da Silva was transferred to a maximum-security prison and will be disciplined for this most recent escape attempt. Back in 2013, he reportedly was able to make his way out of prison through the sewer, but he wasn't free for long.