Things are finally starting to happen in Tekashi 6ix9ine's racketeering drama. While we all wait to hear about the rainbow-haired rapper's fate, his buddies are starting to get sentenced with the first man learning of his future today.

As reported by Complex, Jensel "Ish" Butler was the first man to get sentenced in the large-scale case involving "GUMMO" rapper 6ix9ine. After admitting to his role in a 2018 armed robbery of a Times Square building where 50 Cent's media company ThisIs50 operates out of, Butler is being forced to spend the next five years in prison. During his sentencing today in Manhattan, he was ordered to remain behind bars for the next sixty months.



Pietro D'aprano/Getty Images

This is the lightest sentence that the judge could have given Butler after entering his plea. Butler is reportedly one of the Nine Trey members who was working more in the background. He was a driver during the 2018 robbery and was present during several other violent incidents the gang was apart of. When he was given a chance to address the judge and his family, Butler broke down in tears.

"I knew my actions and being around the people I was around could cause harm to people, and I deeply apologize," he said. "When I serve my time, I am going to make a difference in [my children's] lives. I apologize for everything."

Butler is the first man in this case to be sentenced. The next person will be 6ix9ine's former bodyguard Faheem "Crippy" Walter on August 14.