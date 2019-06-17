mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gallant Teases New Album With "Sharpest Edges"

Chantilly Post
June 17, 2019
Sharpest Edges
Gallant

Gallant drops off the first single from his forthcoming album.


The last project Gallant released for his adoring fans was last year's "Gentlemen" and now after a short hiatus, the Washington D.C. born singer is back with his first single off his upcoming tape. 

"Sharpest Edges" is something special, as it hears Gallant's addictive, smooth vocals that has an impressive range.

“I had problems with depression for a long time,” he told Billboard when explaining the inspiration for the song. “Even though you get to choose your own outlook on life, it’s hard sometimes to ignore the bad shit, mistakes you made or the things you could have done better. It’s easier to admit that the world is full of sharp edges—and to make it a goal to have as many close calls as you can.”

Stream the new-new and keep it locked for release date information surrounding the album. 

Quotable Lyrics
he berry is sweeter on your darker side
And each time we do it, you're closer to mine
You're broken in places that don't see the light
But that doesn't stop me from spending the night

Gallant
Gallant Sharpest Edges stream new song
