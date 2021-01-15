Gallant Returns With "Comeback."

Gallant has been relatively absent from the music sphere through 2020 as he dealt with problems with his label Warner Records before recently parting ways with them. Under the label, he released two full-length projects, Ology in 2016 and Sweet Insomnia in 2019 with appearances from fellow alt-R&B peers 6LACK and Sabrina Claudio. Now, the singer is finally emerging from his label departure with new music.

"Comeback." marks the first independent release from the Maryland native, and his first release since 2019. The apologetic hymn features Gallant begging for forgiveness from a partner after committing infidelity in their union and is the first offering from his forthcoming EP titled Neptune. The release date for the project has yet to be announced, but it is expected to come soon after now that the rollout is underway.

Earlier this week, Gallant posted a link to a countdown on Twitter that revealed that the lead single off the tape, “Comeback.,” would drop on January 16, 2021.

The video for the track is scheduled to drop today, Friday the 15th at noon. In the meantime, check out the new single and let us know how you feel about it in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

So hard, see my mistakes with you in front of me

The risk of you judgin' me, but I'll attempt an apology, ah

But the planets are indifferent to astrology

I was destined to monogamy