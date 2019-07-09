Gallant Drops Off Yet Another Hit Titled "Crimes" From Upcoming Album

The last offering we got from Gallant was his single "Sharpest Edges" that previewed the vibe for his forthcoming album. The Washington, D.C. born singer has now come through again with yet another offering from the unnamed tape, setting us up even more for its full arrival. "Crimes" has just a little bit of gospel vibes heard selectively in the background, with Gallant's sweet vocals detailing how he can't keeping taking a lover back after their hurtful ways.

Every song coming from the talented singer is yet another reminder of how underrated the singer may be since each tune just proves how much better he gets with every single he drops off.

Gallant is set to hit the road and go on tour with Sabrina Claudio this fall. We can only assume that means his tape would have arrived by then. Stream the new-new and keep it locked for more details surrounding the release.

Quotable Lyrics

And honestly I

Can't keep overlookin' all your crimes

You keep tellin' me what's yours is mine

But you lie

'Cause you don't wanna hurt your pride