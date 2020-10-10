Another birthday bash is in the books for G Herbo, and judging by the footage captured from the event, it was a fun-filled time for the Chicago rapper. G Herbo celebrated his big day with all of his loved ones, and his girlfriend, Taina Williams, even stepped things up to gift the rapper with a $100K Jeep Trackhawk. The two have been going strong for some time, and they've done their best to keep their relationship moving forward drama-free.

On Friday (October 9), Herbo was mixed up in a minor back-and-forth internet rift between Yung Joc, Moneybagg Yo, and Ari Fletcher. Joc insinuated that people need to watch out for those that call you friend, as they may be wanting what you have. He uploaded a photo that showed Moneybagg with G Herbo alongside another of Bagg with Herbo's ex and mother of his child, Ari. The couple defended their relationship and called out Joc, and as Bagg and Ari were focused on that, G Herbo was singing Taina's praises on Instagram.

"FOR YOU @latainax3 ... I TOLD YOU SOMETHING LAST NIGHT OUTSIDE WHEN IT WAS JUST ME & YOU I HOPE YOU LISTENED!! IM ALWAYS GONNA DO MY PART AS A MAN.. AS YOUR MAN!" the rapper wrote. "YOU A NEVER NEED FOR ANYTHING PHYSICALLY MENTALLY EMOTIONALLY OR FINANCIALLY EVER! LOL YOU ALREADY DO YOUR PART SO IM JUST TRYING TO CONTINUE TO FULFILL MINE! I WATCHED YOU STRESS EVERYBODY OUT INCLUDING YOURSELF ABOUT THIS PARTY ALL FOR IT TO GO PERFECT LIKE I SAID IT WOULD... SO LIKE ALWAYS TELL YOU & IMA TELL YOU AGAIN.. DON’T PANIC WE IN THIS SH*T FOR A WHOLE LIFE TIME." Check out Herbo's message to his lady love below.