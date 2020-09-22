You don't hear enough about celebrities actually doing good these days, which is what makes this story so heart-warming.

Growing up in Chicago, G Herbo spent much of his time at Overton Elementary School. He, and hundreds of other children, were devastated when the school was closed in 2013 but, at that time, Herbo likely set a new goal for himself. He wants future generations to have the same experience there that he did so, he went to the bank and picked up enough cash to buy the building and convert it into a community center.

This weekend, a local photographer posted an image of G Herbo interacting with members of the community and spending time with those the space is intended for.

"On Saturday, the 24y/o spent the afternoon at the #YearoftheYouth giveback engaging with residents in Bronzeville," wrote Chicago photographer @vashon_photo.

The rapper was joined by Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Joey Purp, and others at the event. They uplifted the community with a march through South Side, also handing out over two-thousand backpacks filled with school supplies. There were also tents set up for free COVID-19 and HIV testing, as well as a voter registration section.

"This is just about being able to lead by example for the next generation," said Herbo about his purchase of Overton Elementary to make it into a multimedia facility where rappers, producers, and other creatives can develop. "We’re really just trying to change the narrative and lead by example ... and show the next generation that they can do what we’re doing even greater. We’re not saying we’re going to see drastic change tomorrow, but if we keep this up, there’s limitless opportunities and it’s limitless where we can go."

Big ups to G Herbo!

