In the past few years, G Herbo has shifted the narrative surrounding his name after the release of Swervo and Still Swervin. Both PTSD and 25 showcased his lyrical prowess at its best and the spree of features he's delivered over the course of 2021 has proven he has staying power. Herb hasn't shown any signs of slowing down and it appears that his next release could be around the corner.



Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Herbo took to Instagram where he made a bold claim that could indicate that he isn't holding back on his next project. The rapper suggested that he could be one of this generation's best rappers. "I might be 1 of the best rappers alive," he wrote. "LOL NBS doeee don't @ me."

The response was polarizing but Herbo's fans do ride for him. A slew of supporters on Twitter declared Herb to be one of the best wordsmiths of the drill era.

"Like as far as the internet goes, I never really pay much attention to it. Because music changed so much" Herbo told us back in December about the online hate. "And, you know, the generation of the people who consume music changed so much. I just felt like, maybe people really didn't appreciate what I was doing with music or what I was on."

Check out a few responses below.