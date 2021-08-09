G Herbo & Millyz Connect On "Emotions"

Millyz has been on one hell of a run this year. The underground buzz he's built off of projects like Saints & Sinners with Statik Selektah, and the Blanco series have put eyes on him. On top of that, he recently connected with Dave East for their joint project, Pablo & Blanco earlier this year. Suffice to say, 2021 is shaping up in his favor and he's preparing for the release of the fourth installment in the Blanco series.

With an August 20th release date set for the project, he unloaded another banger for the fans last week. Millyz and G Herbo connect on the ever-soulful cut, "Emotions" where dive into details of hardship and pain.

Check the latest single from Millyz out below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Just cleared a quarter million rappin' in like 4 months

Them suckas talkin' like they shooters, they ain't score once

He got his stimulus and spent that shit on all Runtz

Ya homies freeze up under pressure 'cause they all chumps