While many hip-hop fans are very aware of G Herbo's cherub of a child Yosohn that he shares with IG baddie Ari Fletcher, fans are now suspecting that he's about to welcome another into the world with his current girlfriend Taina Williams.



Image: Prince Williams/Wireimage

The highly-popular hip-hop couple made headlines with the alleged news recently after clips from Herbo's 24th birthday party surfaced showing her with a noticeably rounder belly than usual. The clips don't show a clear shot of her stomach so it could just be the angle, but then there's the comment he left under a picture he recently posted on IG days ago. "LOL OH YEAH THE GRAND FINALE... MY GIFT GOT ME A GIFT THAT CAME WITH A GIFTð¥´ð¥ DON’T LET THAT GO OVER YO HEAD! SHE’S THE GIFTð¤," he wrote, seen holding Taina's stomach in a way that would suggest he's holding on tight to their burgeoning bun in the oven. Whatever the truth is though, we're sure these two will share any and all details on a potential pregnancy when they're officially ready to do so. If she isn't, well, we've all got to do a little better when it comes to putting pregnancy on people just off the sight of a belly — we are in COVID-19 times, people! Everyone has a quarantine gut nowadays.

Peep a few clips that have fans speculating below, and congrats to G Herbo and Taina if it's true. If not, well, at least they're staying healthy and eating good.