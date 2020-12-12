G-Eazy Enlists Rick Ross & Goody Grace For "When It's Dark Out" Deluxe

G-Eazy has been blessed with a ton of success over the past few years and he continues to drop new music for his fans. As a prominent figure in the pop-rap lane, G-Eazy's been a part of some massive hits and for many, their introduction to him was his 2015 album When It's Dark Out. To celebrate the 5-year anniversary of this project, G-Eazy decided to come through with a Deluxe version of the project, which features two new songs.

The original album contained 17 tracks but now, it is expanded to 19 thanks to some features from the likes of Rick Ross and Goody Grace. The first track on the Deluxe is "Years To Go" with Goody Grace, while Ross is placed on the final track "Lifestyles Of The Rich & Hated." If you're a fan of G-Eazy, these extra tracks will certainly be appreciated as they contain his signature style and sound.

If you're interested in check out the project, you can stream it below.