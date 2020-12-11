G-Eazy Taps Rick Ross For Slow-Burning "Lifestyles Of The Rich & Hated"

Five years ago, G-Eazy released his third studio album, When It's Dark Out. The Bay Area rapper is celebrating the album's anniversary with the release of a deluxe edition of the record, and it's set to feature at least two additional tracks: "Years To Go" with Goody Grace and "Lifestyles of the Rich & Hated" alongside Rick Ross. G-Eazy delivered both singles on Friday (December 11), and we've got the first of the two here with his Rozay collab.

The two artists express the downside to what their lavish lifestyles have to offer on the slow burner, as it often comes with ridicule, criticisms, and negativity. G-Eazy speaks about being called a "gimmick" and "overrated," also sharing that the love he once had for Hip Hop has been faltering. Stream "Lifestyles of the Rich & Hated" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Tell you the truth, some days I woke up, feel like I'm over this life

Like me and hip-hop had fell out of love and broken up twice

I want all the love you f*cking owe me

Surprising if by now you still don't know me

Some want the new me, some want this, some want the old me