G. Battles Calls On Rick Ross & Spice 1 To Round Out "Rolls Royce"

Erika Marie
October 05, 2019 00:00
Rolls Royce
G. Battles Feat. Spice 1 & Rick Ross

The finer things in life.


Bay Area rapper G. Battles is readying his forthcoming release First Draft Pick, and to prove that he means business, he tapped Spice 1 and Rick Ross to assist him on his single, "Rolls Royce." The emcees don luxury suits while showing off expensive whips and making themselves comfortable at an extravagantly decorated home. They each flex their boss move statuses, but when it comes to breaking bread together, Rick Ross takes the seat at the head of the table. 

“Coming up in poverty, my only aspiration was to become successful so I would never want for anything," Battles reportedly said. "This song was written to manifest greatness in my own life and to show others that they can do the same thing too." Check out "Rolls Royce" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

First draft pick, I'm the critics choice
I remember Bishop Don Juan in that green and gold thang
Motivated a young n(gga to set some goals mayne
And stack my chips higher than a tribal totem pole frame

G. Battles Spice 1 Rick Ross
