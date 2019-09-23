Rick Ross isn't complete when it comes to rolling out music videos to accompany his recent album, Port of Miami 2. We've already received visuals for "BIG TYME," "Fascinated," "Gold Roses" and now it looks like we're about to get a video for Rick's Summer Walker collaboration, "Summer Reign." Both Rick and Summer shared a string of photos to their Instagram feeds that sees them posted up on a Los Angeles lookout spot in the city.

It looks like they may have been at the location from sunset until late hours of the night working on something together. "All I ask is that you hold it down," Rick captioned a photo of himself, a clear nod to Summer's verse on his song.

The beat of "Summer Reign" is an updated rendition of SWV's 1997 track "Rain" showcasing Rick's true appreciation for classic R&B hits.

"Sade is my favorite R&B artist. She timeless," he told GQ of his favoruite love singers. "But as a youngster, I listened to Bobby Womack and Johnny Taylor with my mama. When I graduated high school, Mary J. Blige released What’s the 411? I played that shit so much, because it played good in Chevys. The dope boys would play that all the time. That shit used to beat like a Too Short record."